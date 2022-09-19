Porsche is recalling more than 193,000 cars and SUVs spanning nearly two decades for a missing screw cap on the headlight housing that can cause excessive glare for oncoming drivers. The recalls encompasses the Macan and Cayenne crossover SUVs, the Panamera sedan and wagon, and the Cayman S sport coupe, the NHTSA disclosed on Monday.

What sounds like a small issue affecting a lot of vehicles may be more than meets the eye. The missing screw cap acted as a seal on the angle and adjustment of a headlight. Without that sealing cap, the headlight could be inadvertently adjusted to a setting that could cause excessive glare to other motorists, or limit the driver’s vision in the affected vehicles.

Most of the Porsches affected by the recall are older models, and mostly Cayennes. Here’s the list:

2003-2006 Porsche Cayenne

2008-2014 Porsche Cayenne

2016-2017 Porsche Cayenne

2003-2006 Porsche Cayenne S

2008-2009 Porsche Cayenne S

2011-2015 Porsche Cayenne S and S Hybrid, E-Hybrid

2006 Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Cayenne Turbo S

2008-2015 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

2009-2010, 2014, 2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S

2008-2010, 2013-2014, 2016 Porsche Cayenne GTS

2010 Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia

2013-2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

2014 Porsche Cayman S

2015 Porsche Macan S and Turbo

2018 Porsche Macan S

2020 Porsche Macan

2010-2016 Porsche Panamera S, 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S (2012-2016)

2011-2016 Porsche Panamera and Panamera 4

2012-2016 Porsche Panamera S Hybrid and S E-Hybrid (2015-2016)

2013-2016 Porsche Panamera GTS

Owners can expect a recall notice by mail as early as Oct. 29, 2022, as well as a reimbursement offer for owners who have already fixed the issue out of pocket. Porsche dealers will inspect the headlights for sealing caps and install missing caps where necessary, free of charge. For more info, contact Porsche’s customer service at 1-800-767-7243 or visit Porsche’s recall website.

