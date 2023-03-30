Nissan Skyline GT-R prices have soared in recent years, particularly for the R34 generation that gained fame thanks to multiple appearances in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Now an R34 Skyline GT-R is up for sale, and this one was driven by Paul Walker in the fourth movie of the franchise, 2009’s “Fast & Furious,” meaning it will probably sell for big bucks. It will go under the hammer at a Bonhams auction running April 28 to May 5 in Brussels, Belgium.

The car is a 2000 model originally brought into the U.S. for filming by the former company Kaizo Industries, which got around import restrictions by classifying the car as a kit car and attaching its own VIN. It needed to be imported without an engine for this particular import loophole, so the engine here isn’t numbers matching.

According to the listing, the U.S. Border Force became aware of the car’s import after filming wrapped up and seized it. It was finally released in 2012 and sold to a customer in Germany, where it currently resides. However, it was never registered for road use in Europe, and is being offered for sale with its Kaizo build plate and a previously expired Nevada title.

R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R from “Fast and Furious 4” – Photo credit: Bonhams

Several R34 Nissan Skylines were used for filming, though this car was the only GT-R. The others were lesser GT and GT-T models modified to resemble the hero car.

According to the listing, the specification was selected by Walker, who was an avid GT-R fan and owned multiple examples. In addition to choosing the signature Bayside Blue exterior, Walker is alleged to have also requested modifications including a Turbonetics front-mounted intercooler, Nismo lowering springs, an NE-1 exhaust, a roll cage, an ARC titanium strut tower bar, 19-inch Volk Racing RE30 wheels, a Rotora brake system with 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers, and a Nismo Version II front bumper and side skirts.

There are also modifications on the inside, also selected by Walker. These include an Alcantara-clad Momo steering wheel, OMP front seats with five-point harnesses, and a Windows PC linked to an MFD Xenarc display, which generates the digital gauge readouts seen in the film.

Related Articles