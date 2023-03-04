The 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck is being recalled for a tonneau cover that can detach from the bed while the truck’s in motion, Automotive News reported Friday.

The recall affects about 130,000 Tundras. If the bed cover were to detach while the truck was moving, the flying tonneau cover could pose a risk to other vehicles, drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Toyota didn’t say if it knew of any crashes or injuries related to the defect, and the NHTSA hadn’t yet updated its site to reflect the recall. Toyota advised owners of Tundra pickups with the optional Toyota-genuine tonneau cover to remove the cover until a fix is made.

Owners will be notified by mail by late March of the remedy. It will be covered under warranty.

In a separate recall from last week, Toyota recalled nearly 9,000 Tundras for a software error that causes the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster to go blank. It can be remedied with a software update done at a Toyota dealership by April 17.

Redesigned for the 2022 model year with new tech upgrades and available hybrid powertrains, the Toyota Tundra has been recalled six times for mostly minor issues; one of the more serious issues has been a shaft that can detach from the rear axle.

