The Ferrari KC23, the latest one-off from the Ferrari Special Projects program, has hit the track in a new video.

Ferrari recently released the video which shows the KC23 completing a few laps in testing. It’s the first time Ferrari has shown the car in motion, following the static unveiling in July at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The KC23 is strictly for track use, as it is based on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo race car. However, freed from homologation rules, Ferrari designers gave the KC23 a completely different shape. The resulting design shares nothing with the donor car, glass surfaces and lights included.

The exterior redesign also allowed Ferrari to incorporate performance-boosting aerodynamic aids. Panels behind the front wheel arches extend when the car’s engine is switched on, helping to generate downforce. A panel at the rear helps provide cooling air to the engine and associated components.

For extreme track driving, front vents can be opened, and a fixed rear wing can be attached. A set of 18-inch wheels are also reserved for track driving, while a more polished set of 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels can be mounted for display at car shows.

Other notable design elements include butterfly doors, similar to what Ferrari used on the LaFerrari, and glass surfaces seamlessly integrated with the body, with no pillars, frames, or seals. The KC23 is also finished in a four-layer aluminum paint job called Gold Mercury.

Making a lovely sound in the video is Ferrari’s twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8, which in this application delivers 591 hp to the rear wheels via a sequential transmission.

Ferrari’s Special Projects program builds one-off cars for loyal customers, as well as low-volume offerings like the Icona Series Daytona SP3 supercar and Monza speedsters. One-off cars generally take about two years to design and build, with the commissioning customers heavily involved throughout. Ferrari said the KC23 was commissioned by one of its most loyal customers.

