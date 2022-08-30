The Aston Martin Valhalla supercar’s interior got a low key reveal during the recent Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, showing a minimalist design.

Aston last Friday tweeted a video showing interior details of a Valhalla prototype that was displayed at Pebble. The cockpit sports a square steering wheel backed by large shift paddles, copious carbon fiber, and little else.

In the video, Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman said the aim was to create a “pure” design to keep the focus on driving, and touted a Formula One-style seating position, where the hip point is below the resting point of the driver’s heels.

The Valhalla first appeared in concept form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but Aston showed a rebooted version last year with different styling and a new powertrain. The supercar was originally scheduled to launch in 2022 with a hybrid powertrain utilizing a new V-6 developed in-house by Aston, but after the reveal the company ran into financial trouble.

After Mercedes-Benz increased its stake in Aston to 20%, and former AMG boss Tobias Moers was brought in as CEO to replace Andy Palmer, the V-6 was scrapped in favor of the same AMG twin-turbo V-8 already used in most other Aston models. It will be coupled to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and assisted by an electric motor, which powers the front axle to enable all-wheel drive.

Aston previously quoted a combined output of 937 hp and a 3,417-lb dry curb weight, enabling 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds and a 217-mph top speed. The automaker also said the Valhalla will generate as much as 1,322 lb of downforce at 150 mph.

Aston Martin Valhalla

The rebooted Valhalla was originally scheduled to debut in 2023, but that’s now been pushed back to 2024, with a mid-engine Vanquish following in 2025. But more changes are underway at Aston.

The automaker in May named Ferrari veteran Amedeo Felisa as CEO, replacing Moers after just two years. A number of other Ferrari veterans have joined Aston alongside Felisa, while the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, has upped its stake in the automaker. Saudi Arabia is now Aston’s second largest shareholder after Yew Tree, the consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, father of Aston F1 driver Lance Stroll.

