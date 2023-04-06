Mercedes-Benz on Thursday confirmed the reveal of its redesigned 2024 E-Class sedan for April 25, and released a teaser shot showing the new sedan’s profile.

The car represents the sixth generation of the E-Class nameplate, and it will bring the luxury and comfort the nameplate represents while ushering in an even higher level of digital capability.

Mercedes in February revealed the interior design of the new E-Class. The dashboard will support up to three screens, and owners will be able to download and install third-party apps directly to the vehicle. Mercedes gave the examples of TikTok, Angry Birds, and the web browser Vivaldi.

Prototypes spotted in the wild point to evolutionary styling, something that is backed up by the teaser. The prototypes also point to various body styles being offered, including the traditional sedan, plus a wagon, and a wagon-based soft-roader.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior

Don’t look for a repeat of the current E-Class coupe and convertible body styles. Those two models, together with the former coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class, are expected to be replaced by a single model range dubbed the CLE-Class.

The platform of the new E-Class is the updated version of Mercedes’ MRA rear-wheel-drive architecture found in the latest S-Class and C-Class. The platform hasn’t been designed to fit battery-electric powertrains, though electrified powertrains should be used across the range, including for sporty AMG variants.

