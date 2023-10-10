BMW late on Tuesday took the covers off a redesigned X2 compact crossover.

It has confirmed X2 xDrive28i and X2 M35i xDrive grades for the U.S. market, priced from $42,995 and $52,395, respectively. Both figures include a $995 destination charge.

The X2 makes a formal debut later this month at the 2023 Tokyo auto show and is due on sale next March as a 2024 model. An electric iX2 is also planned for some markets, though the U.S. isn’t one of them.



The current X2 arrived for the 2018 model year and has proven to be a hit for BMW, with the automaker managing to sell more than 380,000 examples globally. The redesigned X2 improves on its predecessor with increased performance, more technology, and more space.

The X2 is a twin under the skin with the redesigned X1 introduced for 2023. It rides on BMW’s FAAR platform for front-wheel-drive vehicles, and at 179.8 inches in length is roughly 7.6 inches longer than the outgoing generation. It’s also slightly wider and fitted with larger-diameter wheels. The X2 xDrive28i gets 19-inch wheels as standard while the X2 M35i xDrive gets 20-inch wheels. BMW offers the option of 21-inch wheels on both grades.

The interior design is a close match with the interior in the X1, which likewise matches the interior in the latest 2-Series Active Tourer sold overseas. There’s no longer a traditional hood over the instrument cluster. Instead, the instrument cluster stands alone as a floating 10.3-inch screen and is joined by a second 10.7-inch screen for the infotainment system. There’s seating for five and BMW quotes 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space which can be expanded to 51.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat.

The X2 also arrives with the latest version of BMW’s iDrive interface, version 9.0, which is easier to use than earlier versions. The infotainment screen’s home page continuously displays the navigation system’s map view or a customized home page. Popular functions are also arranged on a single level for easy access, meaning there’s no longer the need to enter submenus for access, helping the driver to remain focused on the road.

Other standard features include LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tailgate, roof rails, privacy glass, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple electronic driver-assist features. These features include forward collision warning with support for intersections, active lane control, active blind spot detection, and park sensors. The X2 M35i xDrive also gets an illuminated grille.

The X2 xDrive28i and X2 M35i xDrive both feature a 2.0-liter turbo-4, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with built-in mechanical limited-slip differential, and all-wheel drive. The X2 xDrive28i is rated at 241 hp and the X2 M35i xDrive at 312 hp. Acceleration times for the 0-60 mph benchmark come in at 6.2 and 5.2 seconds, respectively. Both grades will top out at 130 mph as standard but the X2 xDrive28i’s top speed can be raised to 149 mph and the X2 M35i xDrive’s top speed to 155 mph, with the addition of a package that also includes performance tires.

The X2 M35i xDrive also benefits from a sport-tuned chassis. This includes adaptive dampers and brake rotors measuring up to 15.2 inches at the front and 13.0 inches at the rear. The brake calipers, which are painted gray and bear the “M” logo, are four-piston units.

Production of the X2 is handled at BMW’s plant in Regensburg, Germany. The same plant is also responsible for the X1.

