JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s not unusual to want to start the new year off with a new set of wheels.

And when you get to a dealership lot, you might be surprised.

Amanda Maddox was pleasantly surprised when she and her family came to the Roper Kia car lot recently, which is in stark contrast to the last time they came there.

“There looks to be a lot more available in what we would want, so what we’re looking for, which is completely different than even just last year,” said Amanda Maddox, Potential Customer.

Jack Frost with Roper Kia says he’s happy to have more cars on the lot too, but he’d like to have more.

“So you know we’d have two or three hundred units on the ground to choose from, and that would be new and used, and right now currently I’ve got 27 new Kia’s on the ground, which is more than we’ve had in the last 6 months but uh there are many, many months that we did a sale to zero, we’d have nothing at the end,” said Jack Frost, Roper Kia.

Jack Frost says the days of there being a lot more new cars on the lot than used cars, may have come and gone.

And because of the demand for new cars, they might not spend very long on the lot once leaving the factory.

“Most dealers across the United States had to make a decision whenever the market changed, um o.k. we don’t have new cars to sell, but we have to keep the lights on we still have to pay mortgages, we still have to pay the bills and pay our people, and so we had to shift to selling used cars, and we got a whole lot better at it than we used to be,” said Frost.