Area students help Joplin charity

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local students were hard at work giving back to the Joplin community.



The Youth Volunteer Corps of Joplin spent the afternoon helping the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.



Around 10 volunteers split up to help with tasks ranging from yardwork to cleaning toys.



The group currently includes around 100 members and does projects twice a month.



“Young people want to serve, young people want to know that they can contribute to their world right now, they don’t have to wait until they’re adults to make an impact on their community,” says Sandy Anker, YVC of Joplin Program Director.



“We just want to make sure it’s a nice environment for everyone that lives around the town. I’ll definitely will be doing more,” says Sam Li, YVC Volunteer, “I’ve been doing more projects just generally, whenever I hear about it through my school, NHS, National Honor Society, I just do it, but I’m really thinking more about signing up with this organization here.”



The next project for the youth volunteer corps will be at the Wildcat Glades to help out with their Earth Day program.



Those wanting to join the Youth Volunteer Corps can sign up online.