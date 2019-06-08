Ambassador Stone Midwest Joplin

THE BEST CONCRETE SERVICES FIRM IN Joplin and the surrounding areas IS ONLY A PHONE CALL AWAY! (417) 624-2828 Conveniently located with service to the greater Joplin and the surrounding areas area, Ambassador Stone Midwest is available for concrete jobs of all shapes and sizes Ambassador Stone Midwest is an artificial stone and rock manufacturing company. Our products look and feel like natural stone without the additional weight and costs. All of our products are made from natural stone patterns and molds. The colors and textures simulate the feel and look of real stone. We have a variety of stone types in many different colors and offer a variety of accessories to assist you in getting the look and feel you want for your home or business. With our experience and knowledge, we are confident we can fulfill all of your design needs. We offer: * Stone Installation

* Block Installation

* Stone Accessories

* Stucco Installation

* Eiffs and Dryvit Systems

* Block Installation We are located in JOPLIN AND THE SURROUNDING AREAS, MO right off of a main interstate right in the middle and heart of the country. We guarantee our product and we keep our pricing simple and extremely competitive. Ambassador Stone Midwest is a local, family-owned company specializing in the sale and manufacture of artificial stone products. Owner Jacob McCallister has already been working in the industry for over twelve years before deciding to purchase this business. Ambassador Stone, as an existing company, has always had a great reputation. We intend to extend that reputation and become the nation’s premier artificial stone manufacturer. Our business goal is to ensure complete satisfaction to each and every one of our existing clients and potential customers. We want to create long-term relationships with our customers. We believe if you purchase from us once, you will come back time and time again for all of your stone veneer needs. At Ambassador Stone Midwest we strive to let every customer know that we genuinely care about them. We look forward to assisting you in your goals whether you’re a residential do-it-yourself individual, a construction company, or a general contractor. No order is too big or too small. We are a locally owned and operated company with a quality product and we want to be your number one choice for artificial stone products. Our pricing strategy is simply to be as affordable as possible without compromising quality. We are just asking for a chance to prove our company and earn your business. After all, we are located in the show-me state.