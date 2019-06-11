All In A Days Drive Missouri

Southwest Missouri Tourism is thriving, with plenty of towns to visit and things to do. Southwest Missouri was the site of several Civil War battles and skirmishes, and the region retains its ties to the past with historic sites where you can explore the state’s involvement in the war. In this region, you’ll also find Missouri’s third-largest city, Springfield; its entertainment capital, Branson; and the serenity of Stockton Lake, Table Rock Lake, Lake Taneycomo and Bull Shoals Lake. If you’re visiting Southwest Missouri, make sure you visit the aforementioned cities and don’t miss Bolivar, Joplin, Nevada and Carthage.