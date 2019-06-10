All in a Days Drive – Kansas …



Kansas’ Historic Route 66 Byway offers opportunities for visitors to enjoy a variety of experiences to “get their own kicks” while driving the original Kansas portion of Route 66, found in the “Ozark Plateau” or Southeast corner of the state. Drive over many of the original structures of “The Mother Road,” including the only remaining Marsh Arch Bridge on Route 66, or stop at the Nelson’s Old Riverton Store, known as one of the most authentic, still working 75+ year old stores of its kind on all of Route 66. Take your picture with the tow truck that was the inspiration for the character “Mater” from the “Cars” movie or discover Schemerhorn Park and the Southeast Kansas Nature Center.