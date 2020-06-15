Taking a tour inside the World’s Largest Small Electric Appliance Museum

DIAMOND, Mo. — What started as a collection in Richard Larrison’s basement, has turned into a sprawling 10,000 plus piece museum full of relics from a simpler time.

“We’d go to Kansas City, St. Louis and all over the country,” Larrison said. “Then eBay opened up, and I spent tons of money on eBay cause you can go to California, wherever right from your home. So I bought tons and tons of stuff on eBay.”

Since the museum opening in 2008, visitors have come from all over to take in Larrison’s impressive collection, free of charge.

The museum is open seven days a week, so long as the western store it’s nestled in is open. For security reasons, the museum can only be accessed through the western store. Visitors can ask store managers to show them the entrance door.

“I didn’t want to make money on it, and trust me I’m not making money on it and I’m losing money on it. But it’s my passion.”

Irons, fans, electric razors. You name it, Larrison’s probably got it. But there’s one type of appliance that stands above all else. Walk through the museum for just a few minutes and you’ll quickly notice the sheer number of toasters that line the shelves.

The old toasters are a hit with the younger vistors.

“Because they say ‘that’s a what? That’s a toaster? It don’t pop up it flips out and throws the bread.’ There’s so many different ways that the toasters work,” Larrison said.

The museum is a labor of love for Larrison and his family. He says that someday, his daughter will take over what he’s started. Allowing visitors to enjoy these treasures for years to come.

“Hopefully, I’ve got my fingers crossed, it will be here long, long after I say goodbye.”