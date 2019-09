Saturday, September 28 | 3:30 p.m.

At Wildcat Park Pavilion (201 Riviera Dr)



Relax by a campfire in Wildcat Park and learn how to cook with the skeeters! Learn the basics of campfire safety, how to cook on an open flame, in a Dutch oven, and on a stick.

Please bring your bug spray and closed toed shoes. Free and open to the public.

More information: Robin Standridge, 417-708-7713