Clay Cooper Theatre has a new show that you’re sure to enjoy

Clay Cooper Theatre

3216 W Hwy 76

Branson, MO 65616



Box Office: (417) 332-2529

Toll Free: (877) 317-2604

Groups: (417) 337-7123

Groups Toll Free: (888) 222-8910

Clay Cooper has been performing for Branson audiences since the age of 16, originally coming to Branson to perform with a kid’s band known as the Texas Goldminors. Clay loved country music, loved singing and playing bass, and loved meeting new people. What better place to do it than Branson, Missouri! He continued performing in several Branson shows and now celebrates his 26th season performing Clay Cooper Music Express in his newly relocated on Hwy. 76 across from The Titanic Museum.

You’re always guaranteed a great time at Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson,Missouri! With four shows operating throughout the season and several special events taking place throughout the year, Clay and his incredible staff go the extra mile to provide a safe, fun, family environment for you, our guests.

