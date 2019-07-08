We understand that generally, people are in need of a lawyer when already weathering a storm, and traditional law firm’s high costs leave many, if not most, unable to afford legal services.

Our Mission … At Access to Justice, our mission is to provide strong, honest, and innovative defense to those whose finances limit their access to the legal defense that they deserve.

When you need the right Joplin lawyer, you need an attorney who is not only experienced, but also attentive and dedicated. At Access To Justice, we don’t treat clients like case numbers. We meet with them personally, working with each client directly throughout every single case. In all, we have successfully handled thousands of cases and are prepared to aggressively defend your rights as well.