Webb City Baseball 12 U All Stars Benefit

WEBB CITY, Mo.

Webb City Baseball 12 U All Stars have won at the state level and are getting ready to represent Southwest Missouri at a regional tournament.

The team is headed to Indianapolis to compete.

Before they make the trip they are holding a benefit car wash to raise funds for the families in need who are traveling to compete.

If the Little League wins at the regional level they will head to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The last time the Little League competed during the World Series was in 2015.

The team is thankful to the community for giving back to them during this family affair event.

“They are going to get to be on ESPN, so they are going to have natinally televisied games and the kids have worked really hard. We have been practicing non stop for over a month preparing for districts, state, and now Indianapolis and so we will continue to practice. It’s just a great opportunity to go out and show what Webb City is about.” said Brenten Byrd, Coach Little League Webb City Baseball

Webb City Baseball 12 U All Stars leave Thursday, August 2nd for Indianapolis and will be accepting donations until this Wednesday.

If you are interested in helping out the team they have opened an account to accept funds at S&B Bank and Mid Missouri Bank in Webb City.

They also will have a fundraiser at Gringos on Monday and a Chicken Feed on Tuesday.

For more information head to their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/Webb-City-Little-League-Baseball-274047877231/.