Joplin Kayak Stream Team Clean Up

Locals are hard at work cleaning streams along Carl Junction City Park.

The Joplin Kayak Stream Team hosted the clean up working with volunteers 3 miles along the route.

This is there first clean up the year, due to safety concerns from high water.

The team is always working to make a difference in local streams in the community to help the overall environment.

And are thankful to anyone who helps them with their cause.

“It’s nice to know that other people care about the environment we have, you know. It’s important for us to have clean water clean air and all that. For the next generation. We take care of what we love and we love the river.” said Kenneth Bogle, Founder of Joplinkayak.com

After the cleanup, volunteers met at WoodQ’s BBQ to end the day off in a special way.