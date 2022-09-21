Job Openings

Base pay: $15.00/hr (hourly rate can increase based on experience and certifications) Salaried Positions Vary.

Dental Hygienist-Full Time

The individual in this position will perform patient care services, under the designated scope of his/her service and licensure. The Practitioner shall use their best professional judgment in the performance of health care services that are rendered to patients; and shall provide appropriate care to all patients assigned to the Practitioner, without regard to the patient’s ability to pay. The Practitioner shall render all services he/she deems medically necessary or otherwise appropriate for the patient, in compliance with Access Family Care’s Clinical Management System. Working cooperatively with other Practitioners, Site Supervisors, and all staff members; this individual will support a team effort and promote a positive quality of care at all worksites.

CORPORATE – Clinical Auditor

Supporting the Mission and Core Values of ACCESS Family Care, the individual in this position will work cooperatively with the Quality Director, Health Home Director, Chief Operations Officer, Provider(s), Medical and Dental Clinic Managers, and all staff members; supporting a team effort at our clinics, serving our customers and striving to achieve our Mission through our Core Values Established for the special needs of our patients. The Clinical Auditor will be responsible for assisting the organization in keeping with all aspects of clinical compliance. Must have: knowledge of health care practices; a degree in nursing, healthcare, or related field; LPN/RN license of related discipline; be licensed in the state of Missouri; proficient in computer programs; data management experience; and excellent communication skills (bilingual a plus)

Dental Billing Specialist-Full Time

The Billing Specialist performs billing, collection, and bookkeeping duties associated with the collection of fees for healthcare services. This individual will also keep records of patient inquiries, process Medicaid and Medicare claims, process payments, along with other duties as assigned. Maintaining high confidentiality is required. A minimum of 2 years of Medicare and Medicaid experience is required.

Joplin Dental Clinic

Dentist

The ideal candidate for this position has worked with patients of all ages, is proficient in performing regular checkups and complex dental procedures and is committed to the highest quality of patient care. The individual in this position must possess a valid license, or the ability to obtain one, for dentistry in the State of Missouri.

The individual in this position will sterilize and set up equipment, clean exam rooms, prepare patient(s) for treatment, perform chair side assistance, and other related duties. Excellent customer service skills are required. The individual in this position must work cooperatively with our provider(s) and all staff members; supporting a team effort at our location, serving our customers, and striving to achieve our Mission through our Core Values. Spanish Bi-lingual Skills preferred. JOPLIN MEDICAL CLINIC

Certified Application Counselor (CAC) Navigator (Multiple positions)

The CAC provides eligibility and enrollment assistance for Medicaid, CHIP, and Federal Marketplace health insurance programs to uninsured patients. In-reach, outreach, and educational activities will be provided by the CAC to current and potential patients and help them enroll. Must maintain knowledge and expertise in eligibility, enrollment, and program specifications for Medicaid, CHIP and Qualified Health Plans (QHPs). Will provide culturally and linguistically appropriate services and ensure physical and other accessibility services for people with disabilities. Protecting patient confidentiality in accordance with HIPAA is critical. Will participate in monthly conference calls and attend approved conferences and training sessions. Bi-lingual language skills are preferred. Travel is required.

The Community Health Worker will: provide culturally appropriate health education and mediation between communities and health and human services systems. This position will provide basic screening services and informal counseling/social support and serve as an advocate for individual and community needs. Required skills/abilities include certification as a social worker or 2-3 years in practical work experiences, communication skills (bi-lingual preferred), computer proficiency in Electronic Health Records (EHR), and High Diploma (Bachelor’s degree in Social Work preferred). Travel required between Access Family Care clinics.

The LPN/RMA will provide out-patient clinical care, consistent with the scope of practice for an LPN/RMA in a clinical setting. Previous clinic skills, EHR and phlebotomy preferred. Primary responsibility of this position includes assisting in the examination and medical care of patients, under the direction of the Provider(s) and Clinic Manager. To perform this position successfully, the individual must possess the skills and abilities necessary to understand medical terminology, operate medical equipment, understand instructions, and perform technical procedures. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills are required. Licensed PN or Registered as a Medical Assistant or the equivalent through training and/or experience. The ability to work in a Team effort is a must. Bi-lingual skills a plus.

The Behavioral Health Therapist provides outpatient mental health counseling and psychotherapy services to a broad range of clients, within an integrated care setting. This position works collaboratively with other providers to assist each client on their journey toward increased health and wellness; meets with clients to assess the need for outpatient treatment of emotional, cognitive, behavioral, and psychological conditions; assesses, formulates, and completes mental health assessments and treatment plans; provides mental health counseling and behavioral health services with individualized treatment plans and appropriately documents each client encounter; educates clients regarding their diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and therapeutic process, and identifies, recommends, networks, and utilizes community resources to facilitate the highest possible mental health functioning of all clients, making appropriate referrals as necessary. Qualifications include a master’s degree in a behavioral health field from an accredited institution, a Missouri licensure in good standing (or license eligible) LPC, PLPC, LMSW, or LCSW (Only applicants who have passed their respective licensure examination will be considered for employment at this time). Bilingual skills, Registered Play Therapist (RPT) credentials, and a willingness to work with a full age range of clients are preferred. The ideal candidate will be motivated, professional, dependable, ethical, efficient, personable, cheerful, and familiar with the Electronic Health Record (EHR).

The individual in this position will possess good communication skills; interpersonal skills, pleasant telephone etiquette, and will excel in a team setting. Required skills include basic math, basic accounting knowledge (debits & credits), the ability to count change, the ability to balance a cash drawer, computer competency and proficiency in Microsoft Suite. Preferred skills include working knowledge/experience in patient registration or the front office in a medical/dental clinical setting, electronic health records, and EMO MED. Bilingual skills are preferred.

The individual in this position will provide comprehensive care management services and involve: Identification of high-risk individuals and use of client information to determine level of participation in care management services; assessment of service needs; treatment plan development, which will include client goals, preferences and optimal clinical outcomes, development of treatment guidelines, monitoring of individual and population health status; development and dissemination of reports that indicate progress toward meeting client outcomes for client satisfaction, health status, service delivery and costs. The individual will establish relationships with internal and external resources to meet patients’ needs and Access Family Care mission and values. Will travel between Lamar and Joplin Clinics.

This individual is responsible for the coordination of all vaccine management activities at various Access Family Care. Vaccine management includes ordering, storage, handling and inventory management of vaccines. Responsible for clinic staff training, annual certification and enrollment in VFC Program, and ongoing auditing for compliance standards for all vaccines. Must possess the following knowledge and skills to accomplish the job requirements: certification as a Medical Assistant or Emergency Medical Technician or the equivalent through training and experience; ability to satisfactorily perform assigned job duties; operate computer and electronic medical record (EMR) systems; demonstrate the ability to utilize and synergize the EMR, Microsoft Office Suite, and other systems as necessary. Experience in the clinical workplace environment is preferred.

NEOSHO DENTAL