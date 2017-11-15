Skip to content
KSNF
Joplin
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
National News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
NFL
NFL Draft
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Community
Military and Heroes Salute
All In A Days Drive
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Facade of Spencer’s Sweet Call in the Minerva Candy Building falls to ground
Neosho City Council discuss use tax and alcohol sales at golf course
Kansas Board of Regents will decide on tuition increase at state universities
Motorcycle traveling “at a high rate of speed” crashes into vehicle
Allen Shirley appointed to new term on Missouri State Advisory Council
More Top Stories
Top Stories
Recent flooding pushes snakes to migrate to other areas
Downstream Casino donates canned items to area food banks and pantries
Potential students visit Cottey College for summer workshop
Cottey College ranks as one of the best in the U.S.
New outreach program helps feed residents in Crawford County
Health fair shows residents available options in rural communities
Innovators Conference in Pittsburg connects business owners with resources
Strong storms expected in the Four States Tuesday, high heat index values Friday
Popular intersection to see upgrades
Nevada man fined $1000 for tossing cigarette onto road
More Top Stories
National News
Rare blue lobster turns up at Cape Cod restaurant
Gator with knife in head spotted swimming in Texas lake
This man mowed lawns for veterans in all 50 states
Suicide rates on the rise; how you can stop them from climbing
OSU computer forecast model projects millions of storm-related power outages
More National News News
Sports
Webb City hosts High School Basketball Summer League
Westmoreland, Beshore win athletes of the year
MSSU Women’s Basketball Holds High School Elite Camp
Outlaws beat Bombers
Outlaws drop 4th straight game
More Sports News
World News
New Year’s 2018 around the U.S., world
Christmas 2017 around the world
The unconventional Pope Francis
The pope can sell it: Francis-themed food, drink and merchandise
Zimbabwe unrest timeline
More World News News
Business Showcase
Slim Vision
Access to Justice
Bordertown Casino & Restaurant has sandwiches, burgers, salads & dinner menu (060619)
BINGO – Bordertown Casino and Arena (060619)
Dr Tom Dunlap – Betty Winans Testimonial (061019)
More Business Showcase News
GMFS ...
Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza
JHS presents “Grease: The Musical”
Joyful Hearts Conference
Marker Monday: Color Wheel
Birthday Spotlight: 6-17-2019
More GMFS
Local News Today ...
Dr. Wendt: Top 10 Worst Dad Jokes
Toast to Monday: Quesadillas
Birthday Shout Out: 6-17-2019
CJ Flag Day Concert
Birthday Shout Out: 6-14-2019
More Local News Today
Living Well ...
Life of Hope: Moments Matter
DIY with Jessica Schaer: Watermelon Pudding Cups
MY Construction: Home Maintenance Tips
Carl Junction’s Next Chapter
Carl Junction Flag Day Concert 2019
More Living Well
Stay Connected …
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
Community Calendar …