Local News Today Weather Update May 1st

Joplin, MO - Today remains mostly cloudy and windy. We won't see much change from that and we can shift our focus to tomorrow when we have a risk for Severe Weather. We are split between an Enhanced Risk and a Slight Risk. The split is in place for the timing. Storms won't move into southeast Kansas until after 8:00 pm.

Over central Kansas and Oklahoma, storms will form independently in a super cell style. Once the storms are close to us, we will see them merge and become more linear. When linear storms are the case, strong wind and hail become the main threats. Tornadic activity is possible but not as high of a threat.

Thursday continues the chance for rainfall but should hold off until the afternoon. The rest of the week looks GOOD. Sunny and warm through the weekend which is a perfect setup for Cinco De Mayo.