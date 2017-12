NEOSHO, Mo. - The Neosho Wildcats fell to the Ruskin Eagles in their opening game of the Neosho Holiday Classic 55 to 45.

A.C. Marion led all Wildcat scorers with 11 points. Willie White scored 13 and Javon Moore scored 12 points in the win for the Eagles.

Neosho will play again on Thursday, December 28th at 10:30 AM against Memphis Middle College in the junior high school gym.