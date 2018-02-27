Webb City Man Shot and Killed in El Paso

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Officials with Fort Bliss confirm that the victim and suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at an apartment complex in East El Paso were soldiers stationed at the post.

Pfc. Zachary S. McGuire, 21, of Webb City, Mo. was shot and killed Friday around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Shannon Place near Montana and Yarbrough.

El Paso Police arrested and charged McGuire's new roommate, Joe Cabral, 20, for McGuire's murder. According to Fort Bliss officials, McGuire and Cabral were infantrymen with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

According to police, the two soldiers, who were just moving into the apartment together, got into some sort of an argument before Cabral allegedly shot McGuire.

Cabral was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.