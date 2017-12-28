Webb City fatal crash

WEBB CITY, Mo. - The crash happened Wednesday night around 11 p.m. at highway 171 near Powell Drive. Webb City police say a black 2011 Subaru Impreza driven by a 21-year-old man from Springfield was speeding westbound on 171.

That's when a 42-year-old Webb City man driving a 2009 Honda Pilot going eastbound tried to turn north and was struck by the Subaru. Both drivers sustained serious injuries.

Two passengers, a 21-year old white male from Springfield and Chanler B. Wood, 19, of Joplin, in the Subaru Impreza were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Wood died of his injuries.

The investigation showed that none of the drivers or passengers were wearing seat belts.