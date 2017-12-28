Vaden appears in court, 'Justice for Jayda' supporters speak out

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - The courtroom was packed Wednesday with friends and family supporting a man accused of murdering a Carl Junction 3-year-old.

Jalen Vaden appeared in court Wednesday with his attorney who requested more time to review the case. The judge set a pre-trial conference date of January 31st and a preliminary hearing date of February 1st.

Back on November 28th, police responded to a home in Carl Junction and found Jayda Kyle unresponsive. The girl was transported to the hospital with "abusive head trauma" and died on Friday, December 1st as a result of her injuries. A forensic autopsy revealed several head injuries consistent with child abuse.

Outside the court room, several people braved the cold weather to support a movement called "Justice for Jayda." Two Facebook pages have been created to raise awareness surrounding the murder of Jayda Kyle.

"Well, we want Justice for Jayda and all of the children that has been abused or lost their lives by the hands of people," said Debra Dewitt, "Justice for Jayda" supporter.

The Facebook groups have a combined membership of over 13,000 people who support the fight against child abuse.

