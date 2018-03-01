Tyson Poultry to pay $2 million in fines for massive fish kill

A judge orders Tyson Poultry to pay a $2 million dollar fine for violating the Clean Water Act that lead to a massive fish kill in Monett in 2014.

The sentence includes two years of probation and half a million dollars to remedy harm caused by the incident.

According to court documents, the fish kill started with a spill at a feed mill in Aurora and led to an excessive release of ammonia from the Monett Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant. That resulted in the deaths of 108 thousand fish.

Tyson also agreed to hire an independent consultant to make sure its facilities across the country comply with environmental regulations.