Tool sheds constructed by Lamar students finished

A series of tool sheds created by Lamar High School students are now complete.

The sheds were made only by students from Lamar High's Career and Technical Institute. The school will put them to good use by acting as storage for lawn mowers and maintenance tools. The institute's director Scott Nolting says this project has given students a great opportunity to learn on sight.

"The last couple of years we haven't been able to build a house off campus so we've been able to bring the learning opportunity to students on campus,” says Scott Nolting.

The woodworking program has expanded to now begin building a cabin. Nolting believes the students in the program are capable of receiving entry-level welding and carpentry jobs after their graduation.