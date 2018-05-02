Superintendent position open in Seneca School District

With Cummins taking the job in Neosho, that leaves an open superintendent job in the Seneca School District.

Tonight, the Seneca School District officially accepted Cummins resignation. He'll stay with the school district until June 30th. The vacancy will be posted tomorrow and the district hopes to have someone hired in the next 30 to 60 days. But school board members say they want to make sure they find the right person.

"It can be real difficult. When we looked for Dr. Cummins, we looked and looked and we lucked onto him. It's going to be hard to fill his shoes,” says Rob Nesvold.

Nesvold says the key for the district is to continue to move forward and to provide students a quality education.