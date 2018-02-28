State review prompts MSSU to end 27 degrees

A state review of university programs is prompting Missouri Southern to put an end some degrees.

There were 27 degrees that the review focused on. The cut off were those that averaged fewer than ten graduates per year in the last three years.

French and Spanish degrees fell below that number. So those individual degrees are now replaced by a single degree in modern languages. A former degree in Biochemistry is now an option falling under Chemistry. The theater degree is on the list but has gotten a three year probation to make changes. But one cooperative degree is being dropped.

"It's a masters program in dental hygiene with UMKC. And that one has just not been, people haven't pursued that degree program much so it'll have to be dropped,” says Alan Marble, MSSU President.

Eight of the 27 programs were found to meet productivity criteria and another were justified as mission critical. Those are degrees like history, math and middle school education. University leaders pointed out this is an ongoing process. In the past it's led to changes like the elimination of the German degree.