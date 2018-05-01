State Rep. Mike Kelley appointed to MO Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

A Southwest Missouri lawmaker will be keeping busy at the state level, even after he leaves office at the end of the year.

State representative Mike Kelley of Lamar has been appointed to the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. The group tracks the number of residents with hearing loss, certifies those who serve as interpreters and advocates for physical and mental health services for the deaf.

Kelley has represented the 127th district for eight years and is restricted from running again due to term limits.