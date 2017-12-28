Senator Jerry Moran visits hospitals on holiday break

Kansas US Senator Jerry Moran is visiting hospitals while back in the state on the holiday break.

Today, Moran visited the University of Kansas Health System in Topeka. While there, he talked to doctors and hospital leaders about what they are seeing in the healthcare, and what problems are they facing. Moran also talked about repealing the Affordable Care Act.

"Deal with the issue that so many Kansans have, that so many Americans have is we can't afford the premiums under the Affordable Care Act so is there a way that you can find a path that takes care of people with a precondition and a path that reduces the costs of premiums,” says Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas.

Senator Moran voted in favor of extending children's health insurance program funding through March to make sure no kid is left without medical coverage.