Saving for 2018

With 2018 just a few days away, some local people look to make resolutions that will put more money in their pockets next year.

Money can be challenging, especially around this time of year. We think about finances year-round, but what better time than a new year to set some goals. Whether it's just saving for next month's rent or planning the purchase of a new home, today I gathered some tips to help keep the momentum of your 2018 financial resolutions going strong.

For some it's hitting the gym more often, and other's getting a healthier diet in place.

"I usually have a weight loss goal or something I'm trying to do better in the new year,” says Kellen Autry, who’s trying to save in the upcoming year.

But one New Year's resolution that could impact not only 2018 but years to follow, is resolving your finances.

"To save money, this year would be to be better about spending and saving money,” says Kellen Autry.



Some think that means one of two things: either save, or pay-off debt. But bankers at Arvest Joplin say, it's all about striking a balance.

"Reducing debt is important, but also saving for that rainy day is important as well. Getting a balance somewhere in between that works for yourself personally and for your family would be important,” says Rebecca Dunham, Arvest Sales Manager.

“Instead of setting an unrealistic goal where I have no idea if I can do it or not, I can actually see if that's capable and set an appropriate goal,” says Samuel Glass, a successful New Year’s saver.

Online "debt pay-off" or "savings" calculators can help create a timeline for your goals. And instead of losing your momentum a few months in, like so many do with resolutions, try automatic transfers.

"Setting up a systematic way of continuing to save, whether it's $20 a month or $10 out of every paycheck, making that an automated transfer process just ensures that you continue to save overtime,” says Rebecca Dunham.

"Saying it specifically goes to a savings account, so when I'm looking at my checking I don't even think it's there to use, that would be a big difference,” says Samuel Glass.