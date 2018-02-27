Save Kids, Eat Pancakes

By: Stuart Price

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 07:42 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 07:57 PM CST

If you love to help area kids, and you love pancakes too, a Joplin restaurant is the place to go tomorrow.

IHOP National Pancake Day to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals takes place tomorrow from 7am to 7pm. The Joplin store near 20th and Range Line is inviting everyone in for free pancakes and encouraging them to donate to the cause.

"So all the money stays local here comes back to Freeman and we're able to provide pediatric therapies, travel assistance for kids going out of the area for specialists. We help with equipment costs and medication costs,” says Michaela Frerer with Freeman Development Office.

In addition to cash donations, you can also help the cause by purchasing CMN Star Wars t-shirts. The event has been taking place at IHOP restaurants across the country since 2006.

