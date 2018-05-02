Retired Crowder professor turns junk to treasure

A retired Crowder College professor is shifting gears to a passion he's loved for many years. He creates his own furniture; not in a factory, but spends hundreds of hours creating it with his hands.

"One man's treasure is another man's piece of junk, and for Jack there is no junk in wood. It's all a treasure and it's all beauty,” says Steve Doerr.

And retired Sociology and Psych professor, Jack Divine agrees.

"Yeah it is trash to treasure,” says Jack Divine.

Divine was a professor at Crowder College for over 35 years. But his real love was working with wood.

“I've always liked it. I always did it on weekends off and on as we had projects. I would be interested in building a bookcase or something like that. So I've always liked working with wood as long as I can remember,” says Jack Divine.

Instead of burning all of these storm damaged material, Divine decided from turning it into trash into treasure.

"Jack and Sally are furniture builders. They use wood that they collect from storms. Whether it be wind, ice, or snow storms and they'll use that wood to build rustic furniture,” says Steve Doerr.

All of the wood is local from Southwest Missouri. But a big chunk of it is from his home in neosho that sits on 100 acres.

“This is a mixture of black oak. This is a walnut, and this is elm, and this is a oak. So it's more about finding a shape you like and mixing the species. Except for the certain look you might want the top to be,” says Jack Divine.

He even made an island out of oak wood for his kitchen. This vanity for his bathroom, and this design that wraps around his tub.

"Each piece of wood has a different story. A different grain. A different color and so no matter what each piece is going to be unique and different,” says Steve Doerr.

It's a long process. Any piece can take a couple of weeks to a few months to make and his most popular items are coffee tables, a hat tree, and kitchen tables.

“I think everybody has creative aspects in their heart and soul. Whether it's writing or fixing old cars or a gift for decorating or obviously painting or people who are artists, but I think everyone has that kind of stuff in them,” says Jack Divine.

You can also find his work on his website called Harrison Creek Creations, he receives orders locally, to as far as New York, and Florida.