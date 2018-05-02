Rep. Billy Long in Sarcoxie

A local manufacturing company had a special guest tour its facilities today.

United States Representative Billy Long toured Heritage Oak in Sarcoxie. Today's visit was a part of a once a year trip to multiple different manufacturers around the district. Management took Representative Long around the facility to show what the company does every day and saw how this company was making an impact outside of the Four States.

"Great ror Sarcoxie of course, but it's also shows the work ethic in southwest part of Missouri that I'm very proud of,” says Rep. Billy Long.

Representative Long continues to say how impressed he was with how Heritage Oak has come so far in the last few years.