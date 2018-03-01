Rare Disease Day

By: Erin Sullivan

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 07:35 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 07:35 PM CST

People across the world dedicate their day to raising awareness for the nearly six-thousand diseases classified as rare.

The 10th annual Rare Disease Day helps educate the general public on uncommon diseases and how they impact patients' lives. A disease is defined as rare if it affects fewer than 200 thousand Americans, the majority of which are not curable.

Eighty percent of rare diseases are caused from genetic mutations or an infection. Events were held across the world as a fundraiser for awareness and impacted patients.

