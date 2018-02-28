PSU holds "Steps To Healthy Aging" program

Pitt State University in partnership with the Cherokee County Health Department hosted a path, "Personal Actions to Health" event.

The nursing program tells me many people face uncertainties as they are aging. They are hoping this event can raise awareness in how to do so, while helping people stay educated and informed with their health.

A "Steps to Healthy Aging" program was held on the campus of PSU to provide students real-world experience in the nursing program. The nursing program partnered with the Cherokee County Health Department to host this event to benefit senior citizens.

"A lot of people they don't understand the way the body ages and the different things that they can do on a daily basis to help prolong their lives and their mental status and this was just to basically help them know the little things they can do to make a big difference,” says Haley Pitts.

Pitts says students presented on a variety of topics to help those in attendance prepare for and embrace aging.

"They went over healthy blood pressures and pulse rates so they took blood pressures and encouraged them to see a physician if they have high blood pressure or low blood pressure. We also had one group that went over end of life documents, so like D and R and living wills,” says Haley Pitts.

Mike Harrison, a member of the Pittsburg community has been attending this event held annually for years. He says each time he attends he takes away a different message.

"Well, I think the positive self-image thing was a little different than what we had in the past,” says Mike Harrison.

Harrison says he doesn't fear aging, but he embraces it. He says he tries to live life with one special motto.

"If you take care of yourself and pay attention to what's going on around you then life will take care of itself,” says Mike Harrison.

Pitts says she is a nursing student working in a local nursing home, so participating in events like this help prepare her for her future as a career within the medical field. Pitts says many of the other students have also benefited from participating in this real-world experience.