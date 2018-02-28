JOPLIN, Mo. - Pittsburg State students and the Joplin Trail Coalition partner up to get a bridge replaced on the Ruby Jack Trail.

Students have been working on plans for a few months now. The seniors at Pitt State drew up plans to replace the bridge that was made of railroad ties.

This replacement will be more sturdy as well as made of metal. Projects like this give students the hands on experience they'll need in the job force. Bridge construction is set to begin in the next few months.

"Oh it's fantastic! They go through academia in the classroom and learn what they're supposed to. And this is for their senior project, they actually apply it. It's phenomenal,” says Steve Schaffer.

