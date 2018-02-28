Proposed cut to education programs could mean millions lost for Southern MO higher ed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Proposed cuts to federal education programs could add up to a four million dollar loss for Southwest Missouri higher ed.

President Trump has suggested cutting back the national trio programs, which focus on student recruitment and success on campus. Both Missouri Southern State University and Crowder College receive funding for a number of projects that fall under the trio project, including upward bound, talent search, and student support services.

"Changes to the work study, federal work study program, and there it would still remain in existence. But there are some proposed changes and we're not sure what the definition of those changes yet,” says Darren Fullerton, MSSU Vice President of Student Affairs.

The federal budget process is still in the early stages and could affect what cuts, if any, are finalized for both schools.