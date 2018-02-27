Pittsburg working to revitalize Jaycee Ballpark

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pittsburg (KS)- The city of Pittsburg is working to revitalize Jaycee Ballpark.

Jaycee Ballpark provides a good source of revenue for the city. Pittsburg leaders are hoping these renovations will help attract more people annually.

Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg is being revamped as a part of an improvement project. The park is operated by the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

"Jaycee Ballpark has been a great focal point for our community since really the 1950's...1940's 1950's the Pittsburg Browns played here which they were a farm team of St. Louis, so it's really been a historic park,” says Kim Vogel.

Kim Vogel, director of the department says the improvement project will be funded by the city, and private donations. She adds their most recent renovation includes the replacing in-field turf.

"The city had put together a Jaycee Ballpark Turf Replacement Fund together when we got the turf 10 years ago so the majority of the funding for the renovations has come from that, “says Kim Vogel.



Toby Book, Jaycee Park superintendent, has been working at the site for more than 10 years.

"This facility generates a ton of interest in the community; both high schools use it, the local leagues use it, American Legion, so there's a lot of local interest in it,” says Toby Book.



Book says over the years he and his team have been able to study the park to assess what improvements are needed.

"Were going to put new dug out fronts on with some different style of nets that will give the players more visibility from the dugout, back stop netting were in the process of getting that custom made,” says Books, "bullpens will have access gates from the field now so the players don't have to exit the field to get to the bullpens."

Vogel says the Parks and Recreation Department is always looking for volunteers or donations to help with the upkeep of Jaycee Ballpark. She says if anyone is interested, contact the department at 620-231-8310.