Parsons phone scam warning

Parsons police are warning people of a new phone scam.

PARSONS, Kan. - A citizen notified officers of an individual calling and identifying themselves as a relative. The caller said they were sick and was en route to get medicine when they were arrested for a DUI and drug related offenses. The citizen said they did not have any cash, but had a credit card.

Then, the phone was handed over to a supposed detective who said they could not accept credit cards, but would be willing to meet in person at the Parsons Walmart.

The citizen did not pay or give out the card information, but instead reported the incident. Police are also reminding residents they do not meet people to take money for bonds. 

