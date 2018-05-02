Oklahoma's 2019 budget is in at over $7 billion dollars with historic raises for public schools, mental health services, and public safety.

Governor Mary Fallin signed the budget bill into law Monday, which provides an average of $61 hundred dollar pay raises for teachers, as well as $353 million dollars for public schools. Governor Fallin says it includes many of the priorities she called for in February's State of the State Address.

Some of the key points are $5 million dollars to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. $4.8 million dollars will fund a new system at the Department of Corrections to allow the agency to track and monitor offenders on probation. $23 million dollars will help fund the Department of Human Services.

Governor Fallin says "for the first time in years, no agency is receiving a cut. This budget provides a long-term solution to the re-occurring budget deficits and helps reduce the reliance on one-time funds."

The new budget will take effect July 1st.