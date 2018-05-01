Northeast Vernon County High School to see new updates and changes

A small local school is looking to add many new updates soon.

The Northeast Vernon County High School opened its doors in 1929 and the age of the building is becoming an issue. The school is nearly 90 years old and the building is calling for many repairs.

"Because we were built in 1929 we need electrical upgrades, bathroom upgrades, plumbing upgrades, roof upgrades,” says Charles Naas, NEVC Superintendent.

However, the district doesn't have the money to move quickly.

"The bulk of budget is salary. So, we don't have a large discretionary amount each year to spend on upgrades and buildings so we kind of take what we can get and run with it,” says Charles Naas.



The lack of funding causes problems for the school bus system as well.

"Just like anything else, when it's gets old, you know, you have a lot of repair work and it's costing us more in repair work than what the bus is actually worth,” says Harold Walters.

Naas can only think about the near future, hoping to have some things done by the beginning of the next school year. He said they are nearly finished with door repairs as well as fixing the dated intercom system.

"It's those little things that you probably won't see a big thing on Day 1 of next year but it'll be a series of little steps we've taken to improve things,” says Charles Nass.

Another task on the superintendent's check list is to begin installing new cameras in different parts of the school.