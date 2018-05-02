Newton County Emergency Management System shares safety tips

Severe weather could be approaching the Four States this week, and the Newton County Emergency Management System wants to remind people of safety precautions when on the road.

When traveling during severe weather, it is important to know what areas are affected through local radio stations -- or through apps and gps services on your phone.

If you are in an unfamiliar area and need shelter, it is best to find a nearby building to take cover in, and not your car. It is also important that you do not use an overpass as shelter in a tornado, but find a ditch or someplace low to the ground.

"You're wanting to be below ground and if you're on an underpass you're going to be above ground. So, think about that. The underpass may protect you from hail, but it would not protect you from the winds going in a circular fashion,” says Charla Geller.

Flooding is also a type of severe weather -- Geller adds to never drive on streets covered in water.