New study shows drop in Jasper County voters

A new study shows Jasper County has seen a slight drop in registered voters.

The Jasper County Clerk reports there are 75 thousand and 169 signed up to cast a ballot. That's down from 2014 when there were an extra three thousand on the voting rolls. County Clerk Marilyn Baugh points out that voter turnout remains very low in most cases, just 10 percent in the April election.

"Which is your day to day life - you know your city elections, your school board, your fire districts, all of those kind of things, nobody gets out and turns out and votes. And it impacts you daily,” says Marilyn Baugh.

The report also points out that they're looking for a new polling place for some voters in central Joplin. The Joplin Senior Center will no longer be available for election day when the operation moves to its new location.