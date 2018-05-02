New study shows dark chocolate to be beneficial for your eyes

As if there aren't enough reasons to eat chocolate, here comes another. It can be beneficial for your eyes.

According to a study in the journal of the American Medical Association, eating dark chocolate can improve the sharpness and clarity of vision in young people. But optometrist Dr. Kevin Gardner says the benefits go beyond just the young adults who took part in the study.

"And that cocoa contains select minerals and what we call flavonoids, which are antioxidants which have been studied extensively in things like macular degeneration, glaucoma, optic nerve damage,” says Dr. Kevin Gardner.

Dark chocolate, which contains 70 percent or more of cacao, can have a host of other health benefits including improving blood flow in the brain and heart, lowering blood pressure, stabilizing cholesterol and lipid levels. But he says too much of a good thing can be dangerous for some people, especially diabetics, so he says moderation is the key.