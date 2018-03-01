New study links a woman's risk of ovarian cancer to her father's

A new study has been released linking a woman's risk of ovarian cancer to her father's.

This study was conducted by the medical journal P.L.O.S. Genetics. The journal indicates if their is a mutation of a gene found on a women's X chromosome they are more likely to get ovarian cancer earlier.

Women's mother's have X chromosomes, however fathers only have one X chromosome, indicating they are most likely to pass on the gene. The study indicates this new revelation could potentially change the way ovarian cancer is treated in the future.



Ovarian cancer is recognized as one of the deadliest forms of cancer.