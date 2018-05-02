Neosho School Board decides plans for Goodman Elementary

The Neosho School Board decided on final plans for the Goodman Elementary School building.

They also officially hired a new superintendent. Seneca School District superintendent Jim Cummins will replace Dan Decker.

"It's all about students, the decisions that we make, the decisions that we make at every stop I've been at is about student success,” says Dr. Cummins.

Current Seneca superintendent Jim Cummins will take his new job as Neosho's superintendent on June 30th.

"I think it's an opportunity to return to my hometown and where I went to school, it's a challenge and they need someone right now that has some of the things that I have to offer,” says Dr. Cummins.

The school board officially voted to hire him at Tuesday night's meeting. They also decided on official plans for the Goodman Elementary School building.

"We're super excited, we've kind of been prepared and been ready for it but hearing the vote moving forward, we're thankful and excited and ready to see it, so we're really excited,” says Samantha Hamilton.

Coming in at just over a million dollars the building is just the right size for the school.

"It wasn't the biggest of the plans but it wasn't the smallest of the plans,” says Stuart Puckett.

The new building will have 16 classrooms as well as a lunch room that will double as a gym.

"We toured a lot of schools, we researched a lot, we've gone and seen and taken a lot of pictures to get in our heads what we think we'd use the most and what we want to prepare our kids future for. I think this building will definitely be that, so we're really excited to see that,” says Samantha Hamilton.

Emry Sapp and Sons is designing this new building, they have a few more months left in that process before they can start moving dirt. They hope to have actual construction started in August.