Neosho PD on lookout for drivers under the influence

The Neosho Police Department will be out in force over the next few days for the holiday basketball tournament.

Police Chief David Kennedy says his officers are also focusing on keeping impaired drivers off the road as the holiday season continues. As the advertising slogan states, they'll see you probably long before you see them.

"You know not just New Year's but for every night, if you're going to go out and drink, be responsible and get a sober driver. If that's not available, there are some cab companies they can utilize. We just want to make sure everybody gets home alive,” says David Kennedy, Neosho Police Chief.

Many local police departments as well as the highway patrol will have additional officers out on New Year's Eve.