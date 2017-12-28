Neosho National Fish Hatchery to be back up and running soon

One of the Newton County attractions that will likely get more visitors over the next few days is the Neosho National Fish Hatchery.

For the first time since May, there's actually water in the ponds at the historic facility. They had been drained several months ago as workers renovated the ponds by placing liners in them to stop them from leaking water. Lead Fishery Biologist Jaime Pacheco says the ponds are in the process of being filled to make sure there aren't any more leaks.

"We’ll probably flush them a couple times before we put fish in just to make sure everything works, and hopefully they will last another hundred years,” says Jaime Pacheco.

If there aren't any problems in the next few weeks, he says fish will be reintroduced into the ponds and have the facility back in full operation in the near future.